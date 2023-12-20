Some Mainers are choosing to purchase zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). If a ZEV makes sense for individuals, I think it is a great choice. However, I have a problem with bureaucrats in Augusta forcing them on everyone.

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection (BEP) is considering the adoption of a policy that will mandate the sale of ZEVs in Maine, removing the consumers’ right to choose. The implications of this policy for Maine people deserve careful consideration.

Firstly, ZEVs are generally more expensive than traditional vehicles. Implementing such an aggressive ZEV target could place an undue financial burden on Maine residents, particularly those with limited means. With inflation and the increased cost of housing and electricity, most Mainers can’t afford additional expenses.

Additionally, there is a shortage of mechanics trained to service electric vehicles in Maine. As ZEV adoption increases, the demand for qualified technicians will undoubtedly rise. However, as of now, there is a gap in the expertise required to efficiently service and maintain electric vehicles. Rushing into a ZEV mandate without addressing this workforce gap may lead to frustration and missed days of work for Maine residents.

Considering these challenges, I urge the BEP to reject the adoption of the Advanced Clean Cars II plan. Maine is not ready for this new policy.

Pamela Miner

Casco

