Layoffs at St. Mary’s Health System in Lewiston will have ripple effects on health care services throughout the state, including those individuals seeking care for HIV/AIDS.

As the state’s largest and leading nonprofit organization providing HIV/AIDS services, the Frannie Peabody Center serves more than 400 Mainers living with HIV/AIDS and we distribute more than 1,000 HIV tests. Our agency provides integrated care through case management, housing and financial assistance for those living with HIV/AIDS.

Earlier this week, our agency was informed that among the 31 positions eliminated, St. Mary’s would be, effective immediately, cutting their HIV case management program. Terminating this program leaves more than 75 individuals without any type of assistance navigating the complexity of HIV care and the uncertainty of access to medication. St. Mary’s failure to take into account the needs of individuals living with HIV is both unacceptable and poses a serious threat to their lives.

For individuals receiving HIV case management services through St. Mary’s and are unsure where to turn for care, or those seeking guidance about HIV services, we encourage you to contact our agency at (207) 774-6877 or info@peabodycenter.org.

Through collaboration with state and local organizations, we are actively addressing the immediate needs of individuals affected by this abrupt decision.

Frannie Peabody Center is extremely disappointed in St. Mary’s rash decision to eliminate their HIV case management program, and we are committed to ensuring those who received care through its program have the essential resources needed to attain and sustain stable health while exploring viable solutions for the continuity of care.

Justin Burkhardt

president, Board of Directors

Frannie Peabody Center

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: