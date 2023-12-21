I am wondering where the voices of Portland’s religious leaders are within their religious communities (Jewish/Christian/ Muslim) concerning the war in Gaza? There is a time for putting pastoral care over political caution. When a word such as “ceasefire” becomes code for advocating one side over the other, we are in big, moral trouble.

Ceasefire means: hold your fire — all quiet on all fronts. Ceasefire means reflection and considered speech, binding up wounds not inflicting more on either side. If it could be done in World War I during trench warfare — where combatants were in shouting distance from one another — it can be done today in Gaza. This is the time to raise our voices.

Nicole d’Entremont

Peaks Island

