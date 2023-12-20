I remember joy. Certainly, I have had experiences of happiness in the moment. Happiness comes from a timely parking space, a smile from a stranger, un unexpected memory from the past or a current sensation of pleasure.
Joy is bigger than happiness. Happiness is fleeting; that delightful moment can change abruptly. Joy is mindset. Joy is a disposition beyond the momentary excitement or sensation of pleasure. I’ve lived and survived many experiences that have weathered my understandings about life. I expect more of a balance than an abundance of gladness. That is another good word. Gladness is the expression of happiness.
I looked up the definition of joy to be sure of its true meaning; a feeling of great happiness (the Britannica dictionary). The true definition of joy goes beyond the limited explanation presented in a dictionary: “a feeling a great pleasure and happiness.” True joy is a limitless, life-defining, transformative reservoir waiting to be tapped into. It requires the utmost surrender and, like love, is a choice to be made. I remember choosing to be joyful at painful places in my life.
The Hebrew word for joy is ‘seem-kha,’ a combination of two words: ‘seem,’ meaning ‘put’, and ‘kha’, meaning ‘laughter.’ The combination is a powerful action: “put some laughter/celebration into your life!” This word is used for singing, shouting, dancing, leaping, formal names and physical actions. There should be experiences of celebration and laughter in our lives. Find joy this holiday season!
James Weathersby
Augusta
