As Biden’s health and mental capacity remain a major concern for a majority of Americans, Democratic Party politicians should immediately mobilize to exert pressure on the president to withdraw from running for a second term and allow for a moderate to unify the party and attract Independents and Republicans, who not only reject a Trump candidacy but are searching for an alternative to Biden.

Each state Democratic caucus or convention should nominate delegates to the national Democratic Party convention, which will then select a respected candidate for president. President Biden should concentrate on completing his progressive agenda for America and solidifying his reputation as the one who saved our democracy from the despotic rule of his opponent.

Lawrence R. Kaplan

Cape Elizabeth

