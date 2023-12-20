It is a foregone conclusion that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election. This should not mean that his name should be allowed on a Maine ballot.

He took an oath to uphold the Constitution. Reasonable people will agree that he broke that oath once he fueled the insurrection in our nation’s capital on Jan. 6. His words and deeds were an attempt to disenfranchise the majority of voters in the 2020 presidential election. The fact that many of his supporters continue to deny this is unconscionable and is in and of itself undemocratic.

The lies of a stolen election have been dispelled. It is time to move on and become reasonable once again. Reason, in times of uncertainty, is one of the core tenets of intelligence. To remain a functional democracy, we must accept defeat if the votes aren’t there. Otherwise, we cannot call ourselves a democratic republic. For Trump to be on the ballot, we will become a country none of us will recognize.

Tracy Floyd

Cape Elizabeth

