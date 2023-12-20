A short while back, I begged your newspaper to stop showing so many pictures of the most recent ex-president.

Talk about doubling down! The Dec. 16 publication features two pictures of him, in an article about keeping him off the Maine ballot. And, not a peep about his continuing mess with “missing” top-secret Russian influence files?

How about some coverage about how the U.S. economy is flourishing under Biden’s policies? Please! Pictures, too!

David Pope

Wiscasset

