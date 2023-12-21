SOUTH PORTLAND – Dolores J. Butterfield, 87, of Preble Street died on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at Maine Medical Center following a brief illness.
Dolores was born in Bangor on May 9, 1936, the daughter of the late Thomas Ryan Sr. and Marjorie (Harris) Ryan. She grew up in the Portland area and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1954.
Dolores married Robert S. Butterfield Sr. in 1971 in Portland, where they lived with her three children, Kim, Julie and Ralph until 1991. They then moved to Cape Elizabeth where they lived part-time and then half the year in Naples, Fla., which they loved.
In her spare time, Dolores loved travel not only to Naples, Fla. every winter, she also enjoyed the islands of the Caribbean. She loved working in her flower gardens and arranging all of her fresh cut blooms, going to theatre and she loved the movies especially the classics. She was an avid reader and enjoyed mystery novels and fiction of all types. She took great joy in cooking and entertaining family and friends. Her smile and friendship will be missed by many.
Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Robert S. Butterfield, Sr. in 2017; a son, Ralph Ryan Carver, a daughter, Kim Starr Durost; a brother, Thomas Ryan.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie Carver of Mass.; a grandson, Norman Carver of Yarmouth; several nieces and nephews.
At the family’s request all services will be private. To view Dolores’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Those who wish may make contributions in Dolores’s memory to a charity of one’s choice or to someone in need.
