Maddie Fitzpatrick scored 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and visiting Cheverus remained undefeated with a 72-35 victory over Portland in a Class AA girls’ basketball game Thursday at the Expo.

Ruth Boles added 16 points, and 13 players scored for Cheverus (4-0).

Portland (1-4) was paced Lucy Tidd and Baleria Yugu with seven points each.

GORHAM 55, FALMOUTH 29: Ellie Guay scored 10 points, Kayla Curtis added nine and Julia Reed finished with eight as the Rams (2-1) beat the Navigators (1-4) at Gorham.

Maddy Christman led Falmouth with 10 points.

THORNTON ACADEMY 49, BIDDEFORD 22: Kylie Lamson scored 19 points to pace the Golden Trojans (4-1) to a win over the Tigers (1-4) at Saco.

Addisen Sulikowski chipped in with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Emma Lizotte had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jordyn Crump scored 10 points for Biddeford.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 64, LISBON 8: Mariam DeLisle scored 17 points, Margaret Thompson added 15, and the Eagles (4-0) breezed past the Greyhounds (0-4) in Newcastle.

Four players scored two points each for Lisbon.

WESTBROOK 50, KENNEBUNK 31: Kylie Young tallied all of her 14 points in the second half as the Blue Blazes (4-1) pulled away from the Rams (0-4) at Westbrook.

Taylar Hodge scored all of her 11 points in the first half as Westbrook built a 24-12 lead.

Delaney Hanson had nine points for Kennebunk.

WELLS 51, FREEPORT 31: Megyn Mertens had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Maren Maxon scored 17 points for the Warriors (5-0) as they downed the Falcons (3-2) at Wells.

WINTHROP 44, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 41: Ella Rice scored 11 of her 17 points in the second quarter, sparking a run they propelled the Ramblers (2-1) past the Seagulls (3-1) in Winthrop.

Rice made four 3-pointers, including three in the second quarter as Winthrop turned an 11-5 deficit into a 22-19 lead.

Madeline Wagner added 10 points and Kylee Mansir scored eight for the Ramblers.

OOB was paced by Tessa Ferguson with 19 points and Sarah Davis with 16.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 49, MORSE 29: Jayden Pingree got 16 of her 23 points in the first half as the Phoenix (2-0) opened a 28-10 halftime margin and handled the visiting Shipbuilders (0-4) at Jay.

Haley Kirkpatrick led Morse with 23 points, 13 in the second half.

HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 7, GORHAM 0: Mikayla Talbot opened the scoring with goals in the first and second periods, Lucy Johnson recorded a third-period hat trick, and Caroline Rousseau had a goal and four assists as Cheverus/Windham (6-0) beat Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (6-2) at USM Ice Arena.

Talbot also was credited with two assists. Charlotte Miller was the other goal scorer.

