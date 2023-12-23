I appreciate the Press Herald’s coverage of the proposed expansion of the Portland International Jetport parking lot. Dr. Kim Nicholas persuaded me, through her book, “Under The Sky We Make,” and newsletter, “We Can Fix It,” that the global wealthy, which includes everyone who routinely flies, have overspent our carbon allotment and need to do all we can to save some carbon for our children’s children.

We can point to the excesses of the billionaires, military jets and Taylor Swift, but individually and collectively we, too, can make personal choices that make a difference. Flying less is a step many of us can take. Our policies should make flying inconvenient compared to more energy-efficient options: consider Zoom for business meetings; take buses and trains for East Coast destinations; and enjoy “stay-cations” that remind us of the extraordinary beauty of our home.

I believe in the importance of travel for many reasons, including visiting loved ones, learning about new cultures and the necessity of sometimes “getting out of Dodge.” However, I now consider externalized costs — my contribution to our shared climate crisis — when I make travel plans. I’m saving airplanes for when I really need them and can get the most out of the carbon expense.

I hope others join me in reducing airplane travel, allowing the current Jetport parking lot to suffice, and extending our collective carbon budget a little longer.

Kimberly Simmons

Portland

