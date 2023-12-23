Yes, the Portland Museum of Art should expand. But why did it choose a design that would tear down the Chamber of Commerce building at 142 Free St., designed by John Calvin Stevens? That building, and in particular its largely original façade, is a significant part of our city’s architectural and historical heritage.

Let’s look at how we got here. PMA held an international design competition and selected four highly qualified teams as finalists. One team, led by Toshiko Mori Architect, submitted a creative, soaring design that incorporated the façade of the Chamber of Commerce building into the museum’s primary entrance. PMA instead chose a design that will bulldoze that building, erasing part of our heritage.

Like any good museum, PMA must link past, present and future. Instead of honoring that mission, it chose to ignore the city’s historic preservation ordinance and the hard-earned values it protects. PMA apparently believes the planning board and city council will absolve it from the consequences of its deliberate choice.

But haven’t we learned over the past 50 years that our historical heritage must be protected against developers — and yes, in this context PMA is a developer — unless there is a public need that outweighs its preservation? Here PMA had, and has, a valid option that would provide comparable public benefit.

Don’t give PMA a get-out-of-jail-free card relieving it of the consequences of its own deliberate decision.

Dan Amory

Portland

