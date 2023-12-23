It is alarming to see polls indicating that President Biden is not doing enough to deal with inflation, that he is generally “weak” on the economy. Are these voters not paying attention? Are they caught up in conspiracy theories?

Here are a few real facts: Inflation now stands at a little over 3%, down from 7.1% a year ago, and below the historical average of 3.28%; unemployment remains low, at 3.7%, just below the historical average; wages are up 4.5% this year, more than keeping pace with inflation; and the stock market reached an all-time high a few days ago.

The improvement in the economy is in part because of Biden’s support of organized labor and his sponsorship of two historic pieces of legislation: the bipartisan infrastructure law, and the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats. Each is responsible for tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, distributed throughout the country. Many of these jobs are connected to renewable energy, essential if we are to make progress thwarting climate change. In fact, right now there are more than 6,000 solar projects either under construction or in the planning stages, along with multiple offshore wind farms along the East Coast.

The president may have a lost a step or two physically, but he is mentally sharp, experienced and a man we can trust with four more years at the helm. Who else can reliably safeguard our democracy?

Joseph Hardy

Wells

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: