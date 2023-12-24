After years of praising dictators like Vladimir Putin, Kim Jung Un and Victor Orban, Donald Trump has now gone full-on Hitler. He is now making statements – lifted straight from Hitler’s speeches – a regular part of his own campaign stump speeches. He’s spewing out such Hitler talk as “rooting out the vermin,” going after “the enemy within” and saying that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the country.

Americans who love this country should be shocked and completely disgusted. This twice-impeached dictator wannabe, now facing about 90 indictments, is a sick and deranged thug who has no business holding any public office at any level of government. I have no doubt that Trump would make such noted and honorable Republicans as Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Margaret Chase Smith and Ronald Reagan sick to their stomachs.

Sadly, there is little doubt right now that Trump will be the Republican nominee. So, the 2024 election couldn’t be more critical, and the choice couldn’t be clearer. Forget any so-called third-party candidates who never win and never will. The stakes are far too high. We will either have President Biden, who is the adult in the room dedicated to public service and loves our sacred democracy, or we will have Trump, who aspires to be an American Hitler. It is just that simple.

James Bilancia

Brewer

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: