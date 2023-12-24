Having worked and attended hundreds of Sea Dogs games over the years, and because of my love for the game of baseball, I must voice my displeasure about Hadlock Field’s planned expansion for a new clubhouse.
Diamond Baseball Holdings owns and operates 28 minor league clubs, and with its parent company, has hundreds of millions in assets. Subsidizing them with taxpayer money is a grossly inappropriate use of funds. Let’s keep in mind that the clubhouse for people who are homeless and mentally ill resides under the Casco Bay Bridge.
Money for hot tubs and corporate welfare for a well-to-do company can be better used, as hundreds of the less fortunate will be living in tents this winter.
Stephen Farrell
Portland
