I write regarding the commentary, “Why should America stay together?” (Dec. 17).
The story of recorded history is that of nations and empires rising, declining and falling. How much time that might involve varies accordingly: Babylonian Empire, Medo-Persian Empire, Greek Empire, followed by the mighty dominating Roman Empire. There have been various modern history empires during the past 2,000 years since the fall of the Roman Empire.
Do Americans, or does the United States, view history from a strictly secular perspective, or a biblical perspective, or both? Both perspectives are relevant to the past, the present, the day-to-day, week-to-week, decade-by-decade and the future yet to be lived.
Richard Mackin Jr.
Millinockett
