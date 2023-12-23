Calabraro, Louis “Buddy” 78, formerly of Dorchester, Mass., Dec. 19, in Gorham. Celebration of life in the summer. Dolby Blais and Segee Funeral Home, Gorham.
Calabraro, Louis “Buddy” 78, formerly of Dorchester, Mass., Dec. 19, in Gorham. Celebration of life in the summer. Dolby Blais and Segee Funeral Home, Gorham.
