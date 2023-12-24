This salad is an escape from the ordinary, an extra-special dish that is sure to shine on a holiday table. The elements that make it so exceptional – an ambrosial dressing and crisp pistachio-breadcrumb topping – take a bit more effort than you might put into an everyday salad, but that’s the point and what makes it worthy of a special occasion. It’s not difficult to prepare those elements, they just require a little extra attention and time.

The recipe is from a new community cookbook that is extraordinary in its class too, “Les Dames d’Escoffier New York Cookbook: Stirring the Pot.” Like other such books, it’s a collection of members’ favorite recipes, but Les Dames is an organization composed of women in food and hospitality – including renowned chefs, cookbook authors, food editors, and restaurateurs – and the recipes in the book reflect that professionalism, while also feeling truly personal and attainable. (I am a member, and contributed a recipe to the book.) Another thing that makes this book stand out is that the profit goes toward scholarships for women starting out in the industry.

In this salad, which is adapted from the recipe contributed by chef Melissa Rodriguez, the dressing is made intoxicatingly flavorful with two ingredients that need to be prepared ahead of time – toasted, ground fennel seeds and roasted garlic.

They are simply blended with balsamic and red wine vinegars, Dijon mustard, a touch of honey, a splash of soy sauce, oregano, salt, pepper and extra-virgin olive oil, for a dressing so remarkably good I can’t stop thinking about it.

The pistachio topping involves toasting the chopped nuts in a skillet with dried breadcrumbs and olive oil until the mix is golden, crisp and fragrant. Torn leaves of tender greens and thinly sliced fresh fennel are coated in the dressing, then topped generously with the crisp, nutty breadcrumbs, and shavings of sharp pecorino Romano cheese (you could substitute parmesan).

The result is a salad that stands out as part of a festive spread, and makes a lasting impression especially for a celebratory meal.

Fennel Salad With Pistachio Breadcrumbs

4 servings (makes 8 cups)

Storage: Refrigerate dressing and breadcrumbs in separate airtight containers for up to 1 week; the roasted garlic for up to 4 days.

Total time: 30 mins, plus 30 mins to roast the garlic

FOR THE FENNEL VINAIGRETTE:

1 1/2 tablespoons fennel seeds or ground fennel

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon roasted garlic (see Note)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon tamari or soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon honey

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

FOR THE PISTACHIO BREADCRUMBS:

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/4 cup shelled, unsalted pistachios, roughly chopped

1/4 cup plain breadcrumbs

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

FOR THE SALAD:

1 large head bibb lettuce (12 ounces), leaves washed and torn into bite-size pieces

1 fennel bulb, trimmed, cored and thinly sliced, fronds reserved for garnish

1/4 cup shaved pecorino Romano cheese (shaved with a vegetable peeler)

Make the vinaigrette: If using whole fennel seeds, place the seeds in a small, dry skillet over medium-low heat and toast, stirring frequently, until the seeds start to pop and are fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes; be careful not to burn them. Transfer the seeds to a spice grinder and process until finely ground.

In a blender, combine the fennel, balsamic and red wine vinegars, the garlic, mustard, tamari or soy sauce, oregano, honey, salt, pepper and blend on high speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Decrease the speed to medium and slowly add the oil in a steady stream until the mixture is emulsified. You should get about 3/4 cup dressing.

Make the pistachio breadcrumbs: In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat 2 teaspoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the pistachios and toast, stirring, until fragrant and a shade darker, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the breadcrumbs and toast until medium to dark golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes more. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the salt and stir to combine. Remove from the heat, transfer to a bowl and let cool. You should get a heaping 1/2 cup.

Make the salad: In a large bowl, gently toss the bibb lettuce with the fennel and 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette until evenly coated. Sprinkle about 1/4 cup of the pistachio breadcrumbs, the shaved cheese and fennel fronds on top and serve.

Note: To make the roasted garlic, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400. Slice off the top of the garlic head to expose the cloves inside. Place the garlic on a piece of foil, drizzle with 1 teaspoon of olive oil, and wrap to enclose. Roast for 30 to 45 minutes, or until cloves are lightly browned and tender. To use, squeeze out the roasted garlic from the skins.

Nutrition | (2 cups): 247 calories, 22g carbohydrates, 5mg cholesterol, 16g fat, 4g fiber, 6g protein, 3g saturated fat, 320mg sodium, 5g sugar

