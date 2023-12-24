Buckley, Martha Ann (Drowns) 86, of Baldwin, Dec. 19. Service 11 a.m., Dec. 27, Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, Cornish, then burial, Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland
