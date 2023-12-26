DURHAM – Howard D. Margerison, 85, of Durham, passed away peacefully at his home, after a long illness on Dec. 17, 2023.

He was born on April 15, 1938 in Bloomington, Calif. the son of Mary Thelma (Shadwick) and Harold Margerison.

After high school Howard worked various jobs to put himself through college, receiving his bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering. He went into the construction field and spent the next 60 years, starting as a boilermaker and working up to a project manager for multi million dollar building projects.

His love and passion for aviation never left him during his working career. He soloed his first aircraft in 1963 and owned many aircraft throughout his life. He even carved out his own airstrip in his backyard in Durham so he could take to the skies at his convenience.

Howard loved his family and particularly enjoyed Sunday family dinners and special occasions with family. After retirement he and his wife spent 23 winters in Florida.

Howard was a longtime member of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the Experimental Aircraft Association. He loved participating in the Young Eagles Program, where he would take children flying in his plane to introduce them to the wonder of flight.

Howard was predeceased by his parents; sister, Betty-Jean Ardito; and a daughter, Cheryl Galarneau.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Eleanor (Serafino) Margerison of Durham; daughter, Tammy Schumacher and husband Edward of Topsham, son, Jeffrey Margerison and wife Lisa of Durham, daughter, Andrea Kincer and husband Chuck of Richmond; sister, Arleen Oliver of Tennessee, brother, Roger Margerison and wife Susan of California; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place in the spring at the Margerison homestead.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

In his memory donations may be made to an

EAA chapter,

Young Eagles chapter

or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

