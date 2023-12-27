FARMINGTON — Local and state police on Wednesday were investigating after a pair of bodies were discovered at a home on Red Schoolhouse Road shortly before noon.

Maine State Police were called in to assist Farmington Police with an investigation. By 5 p.m., State Police only confirmed that they were assisting local police and that the investigation was ongoing. It was not disclosed whether the bodies were found inside or outside the home or if the deaths appeared suspicious.

Police, fire and rescue crews were called to the the home at about 11 a.m. after the bodies were found. The home sits on a stretch of Red Schoolhouse Road not far from Walmart.

This story will be updated.

