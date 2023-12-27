LISBON – John “Jack” Dupal, 88, passed away with his beloved wife at his side on Dec. 13, 2023 after a brief illness.

Jack was born May 30, 1935 in Lisbon Falls to Joseph and Nelda (Pruell) Dupal. Jack spent his whole life in Lisbon, except when he served as a radar man in the Navy during the Korean War. He graduated from Lisbon High School in 1953 and Farmington State Teachers College in 1962. He spent most of his teaching career at Sugg Middle School in Lisbon Falls.

Jack loved the outdoors and would be hunting or fishing any chance he could. He had successful deer hunting seasons since 1978 including this year. He also hit the grand slam of Maine hunting several years. After retirement he worked at L.L.Bean’s Outdoor Discovery School teaching archery. He was proud of winning the Senior archery state championship several times.

Jack loved playing cards and played cribbage two days a week at the Lisbon Community Center. He won his last cribbage game against his son-in-law and was quick to remind him of that. Jack always had a story to tell and was entertaining with his jokes and stories right up to the end.

Jack was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Bruce.

Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Josephine (Haney) Dupal; his daughter, Stephanie Dupal and her husband Stuart Smith of Edgecomb; his step-grandson, Alexander Smith and his good friend, Kenny Fairbanks, who was like a son to him. He had six nieces and two nephews and many grandnieces and nephews.

Following Jack’s wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, ME 04252, 207-353-4951.

