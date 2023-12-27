Incumbent state Sen. Cameron Reny, a Democrat, is seeking another term.

Reny, of Bristol, is serving her first term representing Senate District 13, which includes Wiscasset, Boothbay and most of Lincoln County.

“There has already been positive movement to address issues important to our district, like housing, climate resiliency and affordable healthcare,” Reny said in her campaign announcement. “I want to see that work continue. I am proud of the progress made by working together. I’ve made so many good connections and working relationships over the past year with colleagues and constituents from both sides of the aisle, and it helps to get things done. My goal is strong communities and a good, sustainable future for our children and grandchildren.”

Reny, who has worked as a school counselor for the Bath-area RSU 1 district, introduced five bills that passed, including L.D. 722, which will expedite the health insurance referral process for specialists. Reny said she was inspired to sponsor the bill through her schoolwork.

“Students would have a mental health crisis and red tape would prevent them from getting onto waiting lists for treatment or even deny insurance for the desperately needed mental health services,” she said.

She said some of her other bills will increase the amount of local, healthy food in schools and fund affordable initiatives in rural parts of the state. More of her bills, including one to address high prescription medication costs, were carried over to the upcoming legislative session.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming session for a few reasons,” she said. “I had some bills carried over that I want to keep working on. Another reason is the real chance of passing some basic gun safety bills. After the devastating Lewiston shooting, I think many of my legislative colleagues’ and constituents’ thinking on gun safety legislation has shifted or at least softened. As a community member and a mother of young children, I want to support laws that will keep deadly weapons out of the hands of people who simply shouldn’t have them. I look forward to having that opportunity in the coming months.”

Reny serves as Senate chairperson of the Marine Resources Committee and as a member of the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee. She also serves on the Maine Climate Council as a member of the Coastal and Marine Working Group.

Reny was born and raised in Bristol. She is married to Adam Reny, vice president of the Renys department store chain. They have two children.

No other candidates have announced a run for the Senate District 13 seat, which includes all of Lincoln County except Dresden. It also includes Washington in Knox County and Windsor in Kennebec County. The primary is June 11, 2024, and the election is Nov. 5, 2024.

