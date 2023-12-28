A commercial worm digger from Bath was rescued from an island in Woolwich early Thursday morning.

Zachary Severy, 31, was working in the Phipps Point area on the flats around the island Wednesday when he got stranded due to a “quick incoming tide,” Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said in a statement.

Family members called the Bath Police Department after he didn’t return. The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Warden Service and the drone-equipped Brunswick Police Department went to Phipps Point Road near DeWick Farm, where Severy’s vehicle was parked. At about 2 a.m. Thursday, Sagadahoc County sheriff’s Deputy Norm Gove heard Severy from the island, which is in the Back River a few hundred feet from shore.

Maine Marine Patrol launched a boat to retrieve Severy, who had been on the island for about seven hours. He was treated by Woolwich EMS.

“His clothes were wet and appeared to be in the early stages of hypothermia,” Merry said.

