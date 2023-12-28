Residents of Douglas Park, Brunswick, were encouraged to set out luminaria, a lantern made of a candle set in sand inside a paper bag, on the winter solstice to send light into the world. Douglas Park residents also had cookies and cider available for people to enjoy as they walked through the neighborhood. Robin Robinson photos

 

