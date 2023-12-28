The city of Portland has again decided to postpone clearing the homeless encampment at Harbor View Memorial Park.

City spokesperson Jessica Grondin said Thursday morning that staff delayed dismantling the encampment because of the rain that soaked the city. She said the camp will likely be cleared on Jan 2.

The city has sought to clear the camp for weeks, citing a large number of open beds at the Homeless Services Center in Riverside since asylum seekers were moved to a new shelter in late November.

The sweep was originally scheduled for Dec. 18, but was postponed until Thursday after the City Council passed a resolution asking for a delay.

People have been reluctant to accept shelter beds, despite the cold and wet weather and the looming threat of a sweep. On Wednesday night there, were 71 open beds at the shelter, Grondin said.

The city had ramped up outreach efforts in December, but after early success, fewer and fewer people from the encampment were accepting beds.

Preble Street, which has consistently advocated for pauses to encampment sweeps, said it supported the last postponement. The group has argued that effective social work takes time, and sweeps can break the already fragile trust between those living in the encampments and outreach workers.

