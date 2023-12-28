Maine State Police are searching for a man they say is connected to a death investigation in Waterville.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white man in his early 20s, with dark hair. State police say the man may be armed and should not be approached. He is believed to be driving a black 2010 Ford Taurus with the Maine license plate number 4666ZR.

Anyone who sees the man is call the Maine State Police at 624-7076 or the Waterville Police Department at 680-4700.

