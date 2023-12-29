With the first 16 games of the schedule building towards the Showcase Cup, the NBA G League then shifts to the traditional Regular Season. All standings reset – that means Maine goes from their 8-8 Showcase cup record back to 0-0.

It’s a welcomed reset for head coach Blaine Mueller and the Celtics. With new Two-Way player Drew Peterson joining the roster in late December, the Maine Celtics are ready to roll into 2024.

Peterson has shown flashes of what the Boston Celtics like in him – an ability to score and defend at a high level.

The leader of this Maine Celtics team continues to be Peterson’s fellow Two-Way player. JD Davison remains among league leaders in assists per game, and just set the franchise record for all-time assists, passing former league MVP Tim Frazier for the top spot.

The month of January continues to be a busy time for Maine, and a great time to come to the Portland Expo. With eight home games in January, the Expo will be rocking every single weekend.

Fresh on the heels of the annual New Year's Eve game, Maine will take on rival Capital City on Friday, Jan. 5. It's the rubber match between these two teams, who split their meetings during the Showcase Cup.

Maine follows that showdown with a pair of weekend matinees against the best team in the NBA G League. The Indiana Mad Ants come to town on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce return to Maine for the first time in several years, meeting the Celtics for a pair of games. First up – a Friday night showdown on Jan. 19.

The Celtics and Skyforce then meet again for another matinee, this time on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.

The seven-game homestand wraps up with three final games – a rare Wednesday night game against Windy City on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m., and then back-to-back games against Cleveland on Jan. 26-27, both games also a 7 p.m. tip.

Don’t miss out on a busy January at the Portland Expo.

