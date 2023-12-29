RICHMOND — Izzy Stewart had 30 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as Richmond defeated Monmouth Academy 44-38 in girls basketball action Friday.

Breonna Dufresne added five points and five assists for Richmond (5-2) in the win. Lila Viselli added five rebounds and three assists.

Kaitlyn Frost had four 3-pointers for 12 points to lead Monmouth (0-6).

BOYS BASKETBALL

OXFORD HILLS 46 MT. ARARAT 45: Holden Shaw scored 19 points as the Vikings earned an overtime win in South Paris.

Carter Holbrook chipped in with 11 points for Oxford Hills (2-2).

Andrew Clemons tallied 22 points for Mt. Ararat (2-3). Logan Dubuc had 11.

ST. DOMINIC 71, LISBON 50: A trio of Saints (4-0) finished in double digits, with Jonathan Tangilamesu leading the way with 19 points in the win over the Greyhounds (0-6) in Auburn.

Taylor Varney finished with 16 points and Campbell Perryman had 15.

Owen Booker led Lisbon with 13 points and Owen Hurd chipped in with 11.

