Conor Janvrin scored all of his 11 points during a 22-8 run in the second quarter, and Windham kept its undefeated record intact with a 52-40 win over Thornton Academy in a Class AA boys’ basketball game Friday in Saco.

Tyrie James finished with 13 points and Quinton Lindsay and Adrian Moody each had nine for Windham (5-0), which built a 31-20 halftime lead and was in control the rest of the way.

Wyatt Benoit paced Thornton (4-2) with 16 points.

NOBLE 61, BIDDEFORD 53: The Knights (5-2) ended the game with a 14-5 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Tigers (2-4) in North Berwick.

Bryce Guitard and Jamier Rose each made three 3-pointers for Noble, finishing with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Andrew Marzoli added 12 points.

Travis Edgerton (15 points) and Drew Smyth (14) reached double figures for Biddeford.

OXFORD HILLS 46, MT. ARARAT 45: Holden Shaw scored 19 points as the Vikings (2-2) earned an overtime win over the Eagles (2-3) in Paris.

Carter Holbrook chipped in with 11 points.

Andrew Clemons tallied 22 points for Mt. Ararat. Logan Dubuc had 11.

