HOCKEY

Kyle Keyser made 44 saves for his first ECHL shutout and Alex Kile extended his scoring streak to five games as the Maine Mariners earned a 4-0 win over the Adirondack Thunder before a sold-out crowd of 5,398 on Friday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena.

Keyser, who was assigned to Maine on Thursday from the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins, was at his best in the second and third periods, stopping a total of 39 shots after the Mariners dominated the first period en route to a 2-0 lead.

Austin Albrecht opened the scoring just 37 seconds into the game. Reid Stefanson then got his 10th of the season on a power play at 9:28.

Gabriel Chicoine and Kile extended the lead with goals in the first 5:15 of the third. Kile finished with a goal and two assists, and Adam Mechura had three assists.

WORLD JUNIORS: Isaac Howard scored the opening goal and added the clincher in a shootout as the United States outlasted Czechia, 4-3, at the world junior hockey championships in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Next up for the Americans is a Sunday showdown for first place in Group B against unbeaten Slovakia.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin won a slalom race in Lienz, Austria, by a huge margin of 2.34 seconds for her 93rd career victory.

The American posted the fastest times by far in both runs on the Schlossberg course to finish ahead of runner-up Lena Duerr of Germany. Swiss skier Michelle Gisin was 0.11 further back in third.

Friday’s result was the seventh-biggest winning margin ever in a women’s World Cup slalom. Shiffrin set four of those other marks, including the record of 3.07 seconds in Aspen, Colorado, in November 2015.

• Swiss skier Marco Odermatt extended his super-G dominance in impressive style, winning the last men’s World Cup race of 2023 by a huge margin in Bormio, Italy.

The two-time overall champion beat runner-up Raphael Haaser of Austria by 0.98 seconds.

It was Odermatt’s 10th win and 17th podium result in his last 20 super-G starts.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: United States defender Tim Ream and Fulham agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

Ream, 36, has made more than 300 appearances for the Cottagers since he joined the team for the 2015-16 season.

SPAIN: Real Madrid has extended Carlo Ancelotti’s contract until 2026, seemingly ending Brazil’s hopes of hiring him as the new national coach.

