It’s New Year’s Eve, a day for retrospection and reflection on the past 12 months. So, without further ado, here’s a rundown of the 2023 seasons for furred and feathered game.

By most accounts, spring turkey season was a rousing success. Hunters harvested over 7,000 wild turkeys, which is above the most recent five-year average and testament to both the state’s management program and the resiliency of these birds at the northern end of their range. Weather wasn’t ideal, with some prolonged rains during the first week, but the hunters and Mother Nature rallied as the season rolled on. Despite less than ideal conditions, production was decent and there were plenty of birds around in the fall for those who opted to pursue them, with the autumn tally about 1,000.

Hunters killed 2,454 moose, which may sound like a lot until you consider there were 4,105 permits issued, amounting to a 60% success rate. That’s down a bit from historical rates that once averaged in the 80% and even 90% range, but not radically different from recent years. Times have changed, with fewer big cuts, making it more difficult to spot moose from the road – a popular hunting method – and increasing efforts to reduce the moose herd in some areas. Here, too, weather is always a factor with warm temperatures depressing daytime moose movement. Still, enough hunters bagged their bull or cow to make it a successful season.

Expanded archery hunters hit the woods around the same time as the first moose hunters, and early indications were encouraging, with some bragging-sized bucks being taken, along with plenty of does. There seemed to be a slight uptick in hunters complaining they weren’t seeing as many deer, which could be an indication that this special season is achieving its objective of reducing deer in more densely populated areas.

The regular, statewide archery season kicked off in late September, and despite recent changes allowing the use of crossbows, harvest numbers remain consistently and characteristically low. Final figures have yet to be tabulated but should be on par with recent years, as weather was favorable and deer were plentiful.

Upland game hunters hit the woods around the same time with less encouraging results. The cold, wet spring had a depressing effect on grouse production and hunters had to work for their birds. But like turkeys, grouse are resilient and populations should rebound quickly with more favorable conditions. Meanwhile, a decent crop of local woodcock helped fill in the gaps and there were just enough early cold fronts to push migrants down before October expired.

The big event, Maine’s regular firearms deer season, started similarly to the bow season, with some really big bucks being brought to the scales early on. After that, it seemed to be a mixed bag depending on where, when and how you hunt. Some hunters complained of fewer deer sightings and mostly does, while others boasted at the number of buck sightings. While still preliminary, the overall harvest came in well below last year’s record, but more in line with averages and expectations.

Waterfowl seasons, which span all but the spring turkey season, went well, with perhaps the most noteworthy being an inordinate amount of less common species like gadwall, wigeon and pintails in the early season, and scaup later on. Relaxed bag limits on the freshwater side suggest a soggy spring and good nesting and productivity, while sea duck numbers on the salty side continue to sag.

Regardless of whether you bagged a big bull, a bragging-sized buck or a brace of birds, it was a another successful season for all who got to spend time afield. Game, and more importantly, opportunities abound, which bodes well for the coming year. Go forth and gather.

Bob Humphrey is a freelance writer and Registered Maine Guide who lives in Pownal. He can be reached at: bob@bobhumphrey.com

