ENCINITAS, Calif. – Barbara Helen Myers Gilbert, 91, passed away on July 18, 2023, of natural causes. She was born Dec. 29, 1931 in Boston, Mass. and grew up in Alhambra, Calif., before moving to Portland in 1950. She married Henry ‘Hank’ Gilbert on July 15, 1951.

She was instrumental in introducing special-education programs to the Portland Public Schools and helping educators assist students with dyslexia. She was an active member of the Jewish Community Center, a lifetime member of Hadassah, and a member of Temple Beth El in Portland.

Primarily a homemaker, Barbara later worked as an independent antiques dealer. Barbara was always a lively addition to any function – with a great wit and striking fashion sense. She enjoyed traveling, gambling and reading.

Barbara and Hank wintered in South Florida starting in the 1980s, where they later relocated in the 90s before moving to Laguna Woods, Calif., in 2012.

She was predeceased by her parents John D. and Fannie Myers; her brother, Dr. Henry Myers; her adoring husband of 65 years, Hank; and sons Michael Edward Gilbert who passed away at 8 days old in 1952 and William “Bill” Dana Gilbert who passed in 2017.

She is survived by children Susan Gilbert-Hirshon of Carlsbad, Calif., and former son-in-law David Hirshon of Freeport, Patti Gilbert-McCallum and her husband James McCallum of Portland, and Robert Gilbert of Thailand; her grandchildren Lauren Morton and her husband Jon Morton, Jessica Chambers, and Justin McCallum and his husband Jacob Passy; great-grandchildren Dylan and Connor Morton; and her brother, Joseph Myers and his wife Yvonne Myers of Riverside, Calif. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends.

A memorial service will be held in Maine in Summer of 2024, with more details to follow.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland or

Good Shepherd Food Bank.

