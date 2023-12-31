RICHMOND – Ellen Sargent Kroot, 89, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday Dec. 21, 2023. She lived her last days at home with her family. Ellen was surrounded by angels as the holy spirit received her into the kingdom of heaven.Ellen was born in Ellsworth on Sept. 28, 1934, the daughter of the late Raymond and Viola Sargent.Ellen believed that it was more important how one did things than what they did. An example is when she had a preschool for 20 years; she was the only one in the area who would care for special needs children. Her diverse work included substitute teaching for K-12 local schools, running a restaurant for a few years and managing the non-medical responsibilities of an orthodontist office for decades.Ellen immersed herself in her local community in ways that had profound impacts. Her love, caring, tireless giving, intellect, and humor permeated her experiences with the Dresden-Richmond United Methodist church, the food pantry, library, senior center, and countless individuals.She is survived by her children, Katherine Glad and her husband Eugene of Woodstock, Colleen Huntington and her husband Allen of Lisbon Falls, Carolyn Kroot and her husband Gregory Small of Lady Lake Florida, Christopher Kroot and his wife Luanne Wrenn of Mount Vernon, Craig Kroot and his wife Janice of Cumberland. She is also survived by, sister Lillian Sargent Katsiaficas of Ellsworth, her late sister Rachel’s husband, Carl Magoon of Ellsworth, her special cousin Cynthia Engleman of Spokane Washington, her grandchildren: Anthony Glad, Angelica (Glad) and husband David Bowidowitz, Wade Williams, Lance and wife Tess Williams, Allyn and Kenneth Huntington, Julie Robertson, Brandon Kroot, Alex and Zack Wrenn, Christian and Alexander Kroot, 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her lifelong best buddy of 80 years, Patti Higgins.She was predeceased by her husband, John Edward Kroot, brothers Roger and Bill Sargent, and sister Rachael Sargent Magoon.There will be no visiting hours. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at Dresden-Richmond United Methodist Church at 121 Pleasant Street in Richmond. A reception will immediately follow in the church hall. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, ME 04357.For those who wish to do so, donations in Ellen’s memory may be made to the Dresden-Richmond United Methodist Church 121 Pleasant St, Richmond, ME 04357. POC Janette Sweem 207-838-9140

