The suspect in the homicide of a 52-year-old Waterville woman was apprehended by police in Arkansas early Sunday morning after he was found sleeping in a parking lot, leading to a car chase and shots fired.

Police in Flippin, Arkansas, located Spridal Hubiak, 20, of Waterville just before 1 a.m., according to Maine State Police.

As Flippin police contacted Hubiak, he fled the parking lot in the black 2010 Ford Taurus that authorities in Maine had said he was driving last week. A police chase ended on U.S. Route 65 in Boone County with the use of spike mats, police said.

Hubiak then exited the vehicle with a rifle and “shots were fired,” according to a news release from Maine State Police. Hubiak was injured, and his current condition is “unknown but he is expected to live,” according to police. He was transported via helicopter to a medical facility in Green County, Missouri.

Investigators identified Hubiak Thursday as a suspect in connection with the killing of Angela Bragg, whose body was found at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville early Thursday morning.

Both Hubiak and Bragg were employees at the beverage store and redemption center at 6 Jefferson St., police said previously. No further details about their relationship or what led to the suspected homicide have been released.

Advertisement

Related Waterville woman identified as homicide victim at city beverage store

Police are not releasing more information about the shooting incident while it is under investigation, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Arkansas State Police are leading that investigation, while Maine State Police detectives are coordinating with Arkansas State Police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department on the homicide investigation, Moss said.

Flippin, Arkansas, is a city with just over 1,000 people, located in Marion County in the Ozarks region, about 140 miles north of Little Rock.

After issuing an arrest warrant for Hubiak on Thursday, police said they believed he had left Maine, but didn’t say why they believed that or give any indication to where Hubiak might be.

An autopsy performed on Friday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of Bragg’s death as sharp force injury and the manner of death as homicide.

The store remembered Bragg as a “valued employee, friend, and person” in a Facebook post on Friday. “None of us will be the same after this.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: