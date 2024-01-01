Chrystal Lewis-Brown conjured up many superlatives after jumping – briefly – into the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean at Old Orchard Beach on New Year’s Day.

“It was totally invigorating. Rejuvenating. Refreshing, and renewing, for New Year’s,” said Lewis-Brown, 54, of Scarborough, shortly after emerging from the ocean and changing into dry clothes.

But “my toes are still numb,” she said, even after changing into dry socks and shoes.

Her friend and co-worker, Eric Long, 39, of Cumberland, was not as enthusiastic about the experience, but broke into a wry grin.

“When you hit the water, it sucked the wind out of you,” Long said.

The 36th annual Lobster Dip, which raised money for Special Olympics, attracted about 600 dippers and thousands of onlookers. Ian Frank, president of Special Olympics of Maine, said the event had raised at least $190,000 by New Year’s Day, the most successful year yet. There were two dips, one at 11 a.m. and one at noon, staged in front of The Brunswick patio bar by the ocean.

Some whooped and ran charging into the water, embracing the chill. Other groups held hands to support each other or put their arms above their head, as if riding a roller coaster.

Others walked or did a slow jog into the frosty, frothy sea. Some stayed in for a few seconds, while others waited about 20-30 seconds for a wave to crash into them.

Air temperatures of about 30 degrees greeted dippers when they got out of the water. Participants received a commemorative t-shirt and icy memories of a job well done.

Lewis-Brown and Long’s group, five co-workers from Fox Rehabilitation, raised $670 for Special Olympics.

Another group of co-workers from Abbott Laboratories all submerged themselves at least up to their necks in the icy-cold water. A sign-up sheet at work only attracted four hardy souls, but they raised $2,000 for Special Olympics.

Stefani Schayder, 52, of Freeport, said she was very nervous beforehand, but after changing into warm clothes, she was doing fine and glad she did it.

“I surprisingly feel OK,” Schayder said, laughing.

Maureen Greene, 49, of Scarborough, said she drew inspiration from her son Max, who has previously done similar polar plunges. Max told her that once she got into the water she should “just keep going.” She said she tried to distract herself when entering the water to avoid thinking too much about the cold.

“It was icy cold, but I just kept thinking about how proud I was that I did it,” Greene said.

