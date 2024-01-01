WATERVILLE — North River Co. has been working to clean up the basement level of the Hathaway Creative Center, which was flooded from the Kennebec River during a powerful rain and wind storm two weeks ago.

The basement houses tenant storage cages, according to Mariah Monks, a director at North River.

Monks said late last week that the company was still assessing the damage from flood waters, which submerged the parking lot, including several vehicles.

“Right now, our top focus is on handling areas that most directly impact our tenants and residents,” Monk said Thursday in an email.

She said the building lost power around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and Central Maine Power restored it around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

“The Hathaway parking area flooded and we had water enter the basement level of the Hathaway building, which is where some building infrastructure and approximately 40 storage units for tenants are held,” Monks said. “In the aftermath of the storm, our first priority was to restore our life safety, electrical, elevator and building mechanical systems.”

She said North River officials met with the city’s fire and code enforcement officials to discuss the storm’s impact and proper protocol for occupancy.

“Next, we restored the floodgates and lighting,” she said. “Last Friday (Dec.22), we began the basement cleanup efforts with a focus on regaining access to the lower lobby level and to the tenant storage cages.”

The Hathaway Creative Center at 10 Water St. has 67 occupied housing units on upper floors as well as other entities throughout the building, including MaineGeneral Health offices, Cianbro Corp., Hathaway Mill Antiques, Valley Beverages, Bricks Co-Working & Innovation Space, Dirigo Labs, Curtis Construction, Swish LLC, Geno Typing and Minuteman Security.

The flood occurred as North River is ramping up construction on a $40 million project to develop the former Lockwood Mill at 6 Water St. into 65 affordable housing units. That building is the northernmost of the three North River buildings and is closest to the Ticonic Bridge.

