Police identify Fairfield man killed in storm-related accident William Tanner, 77, of Fairfield, was killed Monday while trying to move a tree that was knocked down by Monday’s storm, according to Fairfield police.

Central Maine recovery efforts continue as weather turns colder, flood waters peak Flood impacts continued Wednesday as cooling temperatures sent those without power looking for options to keep warm.

Mills to address state, tour flooding damage as more than 250,000 remain without power The Androscoggin River was cresting in places Wednesday but was expected to recede later. The Kennebec River reportedly was 21 feet higher than usual in Augusta.

From retailers to ski resorts, Maine businesses also feel storm’s impact Some ski areas lost roads and a lot of snow cover just days before their busy holiday week begins.

Monday’s powerful storm latest example of bad weather made worse by climate change The unseasonably warm weather that Maine is experiencing due to an increase in heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere gave the wet winter storm its powerful punch, scientists say.

CMP’s communication with customers closely watched as major restoration continues The state's largest utility has been criticized in the past for failing to provide solid information during catastrophic events.

Frank J. Wood Bridge closed due to rising water levels The Maine Department of Transportation closed the bridge to traffic at 11 a.m. Tuesday to protect drivers against potential flooding.