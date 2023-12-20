December 2023 storm
-
PublishedDecember 20, 2023
Police identify Fairfield man killed in storm-related accident
William Tanner, 77, of Fairfield, was killed Monday while trying to move a tree that was knocked down by Monday’s storm, according to Fairfield police.
-
PublishedDecember 20, 2023
Central Maine recovery efforts continue as weather turns colder, flood waters peak
Flood impacts continued Wednesday as cooling temperatures sent those without power looking for options to keep warm.
-
PublishedDecember 20, 2023
Mills to address state, tour flooding damage as more than 250,000 remain without power
The Androscoggin River was cresting in places Wednesday but was expected to recede later. The Kennebec River reportedly was 21 feet higher than usual in Augusta.
-
PublishedDecember 19, 2023
From retailers to ski resorts, Maine businesses also feel storm’s impact
Some ski areas lost roads and a lot of snow cover just days before their busy holiday week begins.
-
PublishedDecember 19, 2023
Monday’s powerful storm latest example of bad weather made worse by climate change
The unseasonably warm weather that Maine is experiencing due to an increase in heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere gave the wet winter storm its powerful punch, scientists say.
-
PublishedDecember 19, 2023
CMP’s communication with customers closely watched as major restoration continues
The state's largest utility has been criticized in the past for failing to provide solid information during catastrophic events.
-
PublishedDecember 19, 2023
Lewiston, Auburn issue flood evacuation orders for areas of the cities
-
PublishedDecember 19, 2023
Frank J. Wood Bridge closed due to rising water levels
The Maine Department of Transportation closed the bridge to traffic at 11 a.m. Tuesday to protect drivers against potential flooding.
-
PublishedDecember 19, 2023
‘Please, we gotta get out of here’: Downtown Mexico flooded by swollen rivers
According to the National Weather Service, 5.11 inches of rain fell in Rumford as of 9 p.m. Monday.
-
PublishedDecember 19, 2023
Two people missing after vehicle is swept away by flood waters in western Maine
A vehicle trying to cross a bridge from Mexico to Rumford late Monday afternoon got swept away. Two occupants were rescued, but 2 others have not been found.
- 1
- 2
- Next Page →