GARDINER — The Hannaford supermarket in Gardiner is expected to reopen in early April, according to store officials.

When Gardiner resident Marilyn Stephens heard the news, she was delighted.

“I miss it very much,” she said. “I’ve had to go to the IGA.”

Stephens said she switched to Goggin’s IGA supermarket at 268 Water St. in Randolph, which is across the bridge, when the Gardiner Hannaford closed in December, but she remains a loyal Hannaford customer.

The Gardiner Hannaford at 40 Main Ave. experienced its worst flooding damage in nearly 40 years during the Dec. 18 storm, which flooded most of downtown Gardiner and downtown Hallowell.

The storm prompted Gov. Janet Mills to expedite her $50 million proposal to help communities rebuild infrastructure and enhance climate resiliency by introducing it as stand-alone legislation rather than as part of the forthcoming supplemental budget.

Caitlin Cortelyou, the external communications manager for Hannaford supermarkets, thanked the community for its “continued patience and support” during the temporary closure of the Gardiner location.

Cortelyou said officials plan to keep members of the community informed on when the Gardiner store will reopen.

“In the meantime,” Cortelyou said, “our nearby Augusta stores remain available to meet our customers’ grocery and pharmacy needs.”

Veronica and Robert Richardson of China said they visited Gardiner on Saturday morning and discussed while driving that they could not believe the Hannaford store is still closed. They said they often come to Gardiner, and sometimes shop at Hannaford on their way home.

“People will be very happy,” Veronica Richardson said. “I’m sure the people of Gardiner miss it.”

