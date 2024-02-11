Snowstorms have been few and far between so far this winter in Maine. Our next one arrives Tuesday, with an all-snow event – and that’s the good news.

The bad news is a good chunk of Maine will miss out on this one.

Let’s get into the details of what you can expect from the winter storm.

The storm starts off with light flakes flying over the Seacoast and southern tip of York County around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

By 7 o’clock, the snow bands will move north into southern Oxford and Cumberland counties.

It won’t be until 9 a.m. that the snow begins to pick up a bit and make travel more difficult along the coast and in parts of southern Maine.

Before noon Tuesday, you can look for the snowstorm to be at its peak for southern and coastal parts of the state. If we are to get any intense bands of snow moving north, this would be the time. These bands will drop 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour. The question remains how far north they get and if they stop around the North Shore or the Seacoast.

By the early afternoon Tuesday, the fast-moving storm will be pulling away.

The storm should be done by 3 p.m., except for the Interstate 95 to Route 1 corridor, where the light snow will be near its end.

The jackpot area for total snowfall will be coastal York and Cumberland counties down to the Seacoast and the North Shore, where totals could make a run for a foot.

North of Portland and Casco Bay, totals should be much lower – don’t expect the snow bands to penetrate as the storm moves quickly to the east.

A glance at the snow depth map before the storm arrives shows next to no snow along the southern coast – rare at this time of the year. But that’ll change Tuesday.

