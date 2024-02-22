This winter is going down in the record books as one of the warmest, if not the warmest on record. But we’ll get to that in March.

For now there’s a weak winter storm coming overnight into Friday. The storm, if we can call it that, will bring snow to start with a changeover to rain happening during the morning.

This will not be a high impact event, but it will make for a messy morning commute, especially the farther you get away from the coast.

Look for less than 1 inch of snow along the coastline from this weather-maker with snow changing to rain from a line west of York county heading north of Lewiston, Augusta and Bangor/Calais.

I can see more than 3 inches for Danforth, Houlton and Lincoln.

A series of cold fronts move in to kick off the weekend so it will be quite chilly with a few snow squalls.

We start off Sunday morning very cold with single digits and teens without the wind chills.

Things start to warm up rather quickly next week with 40s and 50s back in the forecast.

A big ol’ ridge of high pressure moves in from the south in the middle of next week, and that means no snow for nearly all of Maine for the next storm by midweek.

Temperatures will easily be in the 50s statewide.

The long range outlook is devastating for snow-lovers with well above average temps taking over February 28- March 3.

I took a look at the ensemble forecasts, and there is a black hole where snow opportunities would normally be for this time of year.

I’m not cancelling winter because March, April and May can be quite interesting in Maine, but things don’t look great right now. I can see 60s and a run for 70 in early March, not much snow.

