This week will feel nothing like the end of February in Maine. We’re making a run for the 50s, with rain and wind – but not much snow – coming.

Buckle up – it’s going to be a wild week of weather to end meteorological winter.

The temperature outlook is something you’d usually see in late March or April, not the end of February. Typically, we’d be down in the 30s this time of year, but instead, it’s multiple days in the 40s and even some 50s.

Temps peak Wednesday with a storm moving in from the west on the inside track that has plagued us most of winter.

Low pressure heading northwest of Maine means that warmer air gets pulled northward, so we won’t see any snow Wednesday.

The only snow will happen on the backside of the cold front that moves through Thursday, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Expect a total of more than 1 inch of rain Down East, with less for western portions of the state.

Wind will be a factor, but power outages from this one seem unlikely. It will be windy Thursday, too, with the northwest gradient taking over behind the front.

On a side note, signals are pointing to an even warmer second and third weeks of March – with temperatures in the 60s well within reach.

