President Biden has approved a disaster declaration that’s expected to make federal funding available for storm recovery efforts in Maine counties hit hard by a December storm that unleashed major flooding and extensive power outages.

Biden approved the state of Maine’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for storm damages during the period of Dec. 17-21, 2023, impacting communities across central and western Maine. That approval is expected to help cover the cost of public infrastructure repairs in Androscoggin, Franklin, Hancock, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo and Washington counties, according to a news release Wednesday from the office of Gov. Janet Mills.

Biden also approved Mills’ request to make direct assistance available to eligible individuals and families that experienced severe property damage, in Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford and Somerset counties, according to the release.

Public infrastructure damage in Kennebec County did not meet the threshold for damage to be deemed part of the disaster area, according to Vanessa Corson, public information officer for MEMA. But Kennebec County did meet the threshold for damage to individual property. Corson said if the county can produce enough documentation of damage to public infrastructure within 30 days, which would need to be validated by FEMA, it could be added to the declaration for public assistance.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The December storm unleashed historic flooding on the Kennebec River and elsewhere, inundating several riverside communities, and knocked out power to more than 350,000 people.

Individuals and business owners who sustained a loss in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App.

Mills said FEMA will partner with Maine Emergency Management Agency, and other state agencies, to establish disaster recovery centers in impacted areas. Those will be facilities in or near affected communities offering services to help impacted people learn about disaster assistance programs, apply for disaster assistance, check the status of FEMA applications, understand FEMA notices or letters, meet with Small Business Administration agents, and get referrals to other agencies for services. The locations of those centers are still being finalized, the release said.

FEMA dispatched federal officials to Maine to conduct a preliminary damage assessment to evaluate the impact of the storm. FEMA officials estimated the December storm caused more than $20 million in public infrastructure damage.

The president’s proclamation is limited to the December storm and its aftermath and does not cover the back-to-back weather events of Jan. 10 and 13 that caused major flooding on the coast of Maine. MEMA officials have initiated the process of seeking a major disaster declaration for that weather event, as well.

