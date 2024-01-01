A Bangor hospital appears to have delivered the state’s first baby of 2024.

Keeley Richardson was born at 12:21 a.m. Monday, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces, to parents Jarden and Alexis Richardson, according to an announcement from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The second baby of the new year was born in the Midcoast area an hour later.

Kayleigh MacFarlane and Cameron Miller, of Union, welcomed son Leif MacFarlane at 1:21 a.m. at LincolnHealth in Damariscotta, according to an announcement from MaineHealth. Leif MacFarlane was 7 pounds, 9.8 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.

MacFarlane and Miller said in a statement that they were excited for their son to join his 2-year-old sister, Ember.

“He came precisely when he meant to,” MacFarlane said.

A spokesperson for MaineGeneral Health in Augusta said the staff there delivered their first baby of the year at 9:30 a.m., but he was unable to provide any additional information.

