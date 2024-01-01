Beyond the controversy of expanding the Portland Museum of Art, there is another issue that no one is talking about: There is no parking next to the museum, as provided in their plans shown in the press.

With or without the nearby children’s museum, the reason the PMA has experienced lower attendance is that there is no parking in the area.

The Portland City Council has managed to ruin access to both the PMA and local businesses on Free Street and Congress Street. Everyone blames everyone else in the controversy over the expansion of the PMA. My question is, where is the parking for the PMA?

The museum can’t grow without a parking lot next to it. Businesses have already left that area.

Pat Davidson Reef

Falmouth

