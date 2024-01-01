I am sure you are aware that the Biden administration has not done a very good job of touting its accomplishments and, also, the media does not always mention the administration’s achievements. Some of this occurs because pro-Trump media outlets refuse to give our president, currently Joe Biden in case some forgot, credit when credit is due. And other pro-Trump supporters won’t give credit, under his leadership, even when hard-won bipartisan deals are struck to help the American people, who are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A breakdown of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, was passed by the Biden Administration and a bipartisan Congress, is available at www.naco.org. It states:

“On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (H.R. 1319) into law. The $1.9 trillion package, based on President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, is intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts.”

The Roux Institute’s $1 million grant came directly as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. It would have been helpful and more informative if this had been better publicized.

Carole Jean

Portland

