I support California’s air standards for many states, including Maine.
I manage the electric vehicles in Bucksport, which includes promoting their use and charging stations. I am pleased to share that the number of new and used EVs in our area is steadily growing. By the end of January, we will have five public chargers available. The rapid adoption of e-bikes has also risen to 20 recently, and the solar projects in our area are strong and plentiful.
It’s time to embrace this emerging market before we are left behind.
Steven St. Peter Jr.
Bucksport
