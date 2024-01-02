This is a rebuttal to Councilors Anna Trevorrow and Victoria Pelletier’s Dec. 27 0pinion piece, “Sweeping encampments is antiquated, inhumane.” I believe that moving these unfortunate homeless people, many of whom are unhealthy, unclean, undernourished, damaged and, yes, angry, is a salvation in disguise. And it has nothing whatsoever to do with privilege, Jim Crow, Robert E. Lee, racism, victimhood, forcible eviction, loitering laws, but is a positive and long-overdue move to remove an unsightly collection of tents, garbage, used needles, human feces and unpleasant, for the most part, homeless people from a neighborhood that deserves more consideration than has been given them to date.

Please continue with the plan to dismantle the campsite in Harbor View Park and place these people in a warm, comfortable and safe environment where they will receive clean toilet facilities, hot meals three times a day, and professional guidance to a better life. Thank you.

Frank Reilly

Portland

