We can all likely agree that the world is in a state of tumult, which is why my heart continues to melt and be tickled by the most fabulous experience my son, friend and I had at Asia West, the decor store, a few weeks ago.

I cannot thank the lovely woman and her son (whose names I was remiss to even ask) for the Christmas treat they brought my son, and honestly, all of us. After Elliot told her about his adventures on the Narrow Gauge’s Polar Express, she let him know Santa had passed by the store and had asked her to stay on the lookout for a boy named Elliot – Santa had left something for him. She went in the back and came out with a beautiful cowbell, stating Santa had left it for him and he could put it on a cow or goat, or as Elliot suggested, his dog, Gunther.

Her son then came in and brought out his phone so Elliot could FaceTime with Santa. Neither had to do what they did – we didn’t even purchase anything – but they did and by doing so, brought a morning to our lives we won’t forget and can tell every holiday or whenever someone sees the bell.

I’m sure this bell will ring on for my family. We will use this experience to continue to trust in the human spirit and in the ability to bring joy to each other. Thank you.

Heather Drake

Cape Elizabeth

