Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland will host a conversation about community cookbooks from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Creators of the award-winning “Maine Community Cookbooks,” Margaret Hathaway, Karl Schatz and Don Lindgren, will speak about the community cookbooks as valuable historical artifacts and why they are important community building blocks. They also will discuss their podcast, “Cooking is Community,” and their new nonprofit, Community Plate.

Registration is not required.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: