The town of Falmouth’s finance department and its director, Pete McHugh, have been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.

The department and McHugh were recognized for their annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

According to the GFOA, the award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The GFOA Certificate Program was founded in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that value transparency and full disclosure.

